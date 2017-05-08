Theresa May vows to save families £100 a year by capping energy prices if re-elected

Mrs May said the energy market is not working and the Government needs to intervene Credit: PA

The Conservatives will cap rip off gas and electricity prices if they win the election, Theresa May has confirmed. The prime minister said the move could save families up to £100 a year. The proposed cap will apply to poor value standard variable tariffs - which would affect around 17 million households in Britain. The Tories were accused of stealing former Labour leader Ed Miliband's plans for an energy price freeze when the plan was first trailed last month. At the time, then prime minister David Cameron denounced the plan and accused Mr Miliband of wanting to live in a "Marxist universe". But in an article for The Sun, Mrs May said the energy market is not working and the Government needs to intervene.

"Like millions of working families, I am fed up with rip off energy prices," she wrote. "Too many people simply aren't getting a fair deal. And it is the vulnerable, and those on low incomes, who are being hit hardest. "So I am making this promise: if I am re-elected on June 8, I will take action to end this injustice by introducing a cap on unfair energy price rises."

70% of domestic customers of the "Big Six" energy companies were on SVTs

Under the Tory plan, the cap would be set by the independent regulator for the energy market, Ofgem. Justifying the move, the Conservatives pointed to a report last year by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which found 70% of domestic customers of the "Big Six" energy companies were on SVTs.