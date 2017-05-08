Two in three adults face mental health problems, study says

Two in three adults say they have experienced a mental health problem such as a panic attack or depression, a major study has found.

Young people are more likely to say they have experienced a mental health problem, the research by the Mental Health Foundation said.

The study, launched to mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week, revealed only a small minority of Britons (13%) say they are living with high levels of positive mental health.

More than a quarter of people say they have had a panic attack and more than a third say they have experienced depression.

Women are also more likely to say that they have experienced a mental health problem than men - with 70% of women compared to 60% of men.