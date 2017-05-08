UK braced for drought after 'excessively dry' April

Video report by ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

There are fears the UK could be braced for widespread drought this summer after "excessively dry conditions." The Environment Agency said the UK saw just 35% of its normal rainfall in April and farmers have been warned crops could fail. The unusual weather spell follows the driest winter since 1995-1996.

The land on this farm is bone dry. Credit: ITV News

Minette Batters, Deputy President of the National Farmers' Union, told ITV News: "I think many of my farming colleagues in East Anglia, in the south east are seeing excessively dry conditions." Farmer James Winslade told ITV News: "Arable farmers, grass farmers, dairy farmers - it doesn't make any difference. They're all worried. "They've all cut grass earlier than they normally would have done and we haven't had the rain to get the grass and crops growing back".

Wimbleball Lake in Exmoor is only 90% full. Credit: ITV News