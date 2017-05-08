Warm, wet and thundery conditions to end the week

Light and patchy rain possible across the far north overnight but another largely dry picture on the cards for tomorrow. Again that east/west split with the best of the brightness away from the cool and cloudy east coast. Perhaps a little more cloud around across western areas through Tuesday but still some decent brightness on offer. Thursday and into Friday sees warm, humid air moving in from the south giving the UK our first appreciable rainfall in a while with the risk of some heavy, thundery downpours in places with the unsettled conditions likely to continue into the weekend. Highs in places could reach the mid 20s C.