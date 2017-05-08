- ITV Report
What do Hartlepool voters want from the General Election?
ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them.
In this edition, we travelled to Hartlepool, a Labour stronghold for generations.
Proud of its past, but uncertain of its future, Hartlepool is a town with a strong sense of community which has been a Labour stronghold for generations.
However, it is a vote that is no longer guaranteed.
Rather than voting for a party, many voters say they now have switched allegiances to "vote in the way" they believe "the country needs to go".
While for those who have never voted before, a decade of cuts and austerity have done little to draw first-time voters to politics.
"If you're going to make promises, keep them," first-time voter Caitlin Wood would like to advise politicians.
"Don't say things and then take them away when you get elected, there's just no point."
While another first-time voter, Jack Anderson, a trainee engineer told how it was "depressing" that people will move away from the town - where unemployment is double the national average - in a bid to find work.
At last week's local and mayoral elections, there was only a 17% voter turnout in the town.
With just one month to go until the General Election on June 8, it remains to be seen if voter turnout will be higher.