Working on some lines: Reese Witherspoon hints at Big Little Lies return

Reese Witherspoon has hinted there might be a follow-up to the hit TV series Big Little Lies.

The series - about a group of mothers dealing with various issues including bullying, infidelity and domestic violence - was a huge hit with viewers when it was broadcast earlier this year.

Witherspoon, 41, posted a picture on Instagram of herself, Nicole Kidman and their co-star Laura Denn, and wrote: "Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies."