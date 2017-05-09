Australian senator makes history breastfeeding baby daughter in Parliament

An Australian senator has made history by becoming the first person to breastfeed in the country's federal Parliament.

Larissa Waters, the Co-Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens and a Senator for Queensland, brought her weeks old daughter, Alia Joy, into the federal Senate during a vote on a Greens motion.

While breastfeeding has been allowed in the Senate since 2003, Ms Waters successfully extended the rules last year to include caring for an infant while on the Parliament floor.

The laws allow Ms Waters' partner to bring their newborn daughter into the Senate when she needs feeding.

Ms Waters took to social media to highlight her achievement and called for more women and parents in Australia's Parliament.