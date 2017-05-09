British-born doctor and fiance murdered after sending text warning of a 'gunman in the house'

A British-born doctor and his anaesthetist fiance were murdered inside their US home shortly after he texted there was "a gunman in the house", according to reports.

Dr Robert Field, 49, reportedly contacted a friend in the last minutes of his life to say there was a "serious situation" involving a armed intruder inside his luxury penthouse in the city of Boston.

The London-born doctor was found dead together with his fiance Dr Lina Bolanos, 38. Sources said both were discovered tied up and had their throats slit.

Police called to the scene found an armed suspect still inside the flat, who was wounded after being shot by officers.

The man, named as Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was charged with two counts of murder on Monday from his hospital bed where he was being treated for three gunshot wounds.