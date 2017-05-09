British holiday rep suffers burns in acid attack at Algarve resort

A British holiday rep is in hospital after she was doused with acid at a resort in Portugal's Algarve.

Eleanor Chessell was working at the four-star Alvor Baia Hotel in the village of Alvor when she was attacked.

She suffered extensive burns after a corrosive substance was thrown across her on Saturday, according to reports.

She was later transferred from Portimao to Lisbon for specialist burns treatment, a Portimao hospital spokeswoman said.

Thomson and First Choice said they were saddened by the attack on their rep.

A Thomson and First Choice spokeswoman said: "Sadly we can confirm that one of our holiday reps has been involved in a serious incident in Portugal.

"Our resort team are fully supporting our colleague and are co-operating with the investigation currently taking place by the local police.

"We would like to reassure our customers that this is an isolated incident and situations like this are extremely rare."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We have offered assistance to a British woman who is being treated in hospital in Lisbon following an incident in Alvor, Portugal. We are in contact with the hospital and Portuguese police."