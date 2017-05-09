British jihadi jailed in Turkey for being senior IS member

A British man suspected of being a senior member of so-called Islamic State has been jailed for terror offences in Turkey.

Former London Tube driver Aine Davis was accused of being a member of 'The Beatles', the British Islamic State execution squad which included Jihadi John.

They are among those who beheaded hostages.

One former hostage, who spoke on condition of anonymity to ITV News, said Davis was the most violent among ‘The Beatles'.

He said: "He is the one who had the role of the punisher."

The hostage revealed he has now launched legal proceedings against Davis in his home country following a special court hearing.

Davis, who denied the charges, has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars for being a member of a terror organisation.