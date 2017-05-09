Carter Wilkerson's 'free chicken nuggets' post breaks retweet world record with 3.42 million shares

A man's bid for a year's supply of free chicken nuggets has become Twitter's most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkerson asked US food chain Wendy's how many retweets he needed for 365 days worth of nuggets - to which he was told 18 million.

While he remains someway off that target, Mr Wilkerson's post on the social media site has been retweeted a record of 3.42 million times since early April.

Wendy's has now decided that his efforts merit a gift card worth a year's supply of nuggets, while it has also donated $100,000 to charity.