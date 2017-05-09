Corrie McKeague search: Police scour 3,100 tonnes of landfill waste

Mr McKeague, 23, has been missing since September. Credit: PA

Police searching for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have carefully combed through more than 3,100 tonnes of landfill waste. For ten weeks, Suffolk Police have been sifting through hundreds of square metres of rubbish at a dump in Milton, near Cambridge. Officers had estimated the search for Mr McKeague - who went missing from Bury St Edmunds during a night out last September - would take up to 10 weeks. But a team of eight trained officers picking through rubbish up to eight metres deep over a surface area of 920 square metres require "at least a further week" to complete their search. The task of combing the originally identified area of the landfill site, where experts believed Mr McKeague may be, has been completed.

Police have been searching the landfill site for 10 weeks. Credit: PA

On Tuesday, a Suffolk Police spokesperson announced that while the original search site had been finished within the ten-week time frame, additional time was required. "However, towards the edges of the area it has also been noticed that the waste may have naturally shifted from the place where it was originally deposited and the search has been extended into these areas which may still hold the answer to Corrie's disappearance," the spokesperson said. "Throughout the search, officers have found material that have indicated they are in the right area - finding waste that was clearly identifiable as being from Bury St Edmunds, and within the right time frame." Mr McKeague, 23, who is from Fife, has been the subject of an intense search since his disappearance last year.

Mr McKeague's girlfriend, April, is expecting a baby. Credit: PA