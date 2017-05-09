CPS announces on Wednesday whether to prosecute Tories over election spending breaches

In so many ways this is a weird General Election, and among the weirdest of its events will come on Wednesday when the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will announce whether to prosecute any Tory candidates for breaches of election spending limits during the 2015 General Election.

I cannot remember an election fought while one party's candidates and their agents were waiting to hear if they would be prosecuted for alleged electoral crimes.

The CPS has been studying submissions from 12 police forces - with the central allegation being that significant spending on a Tory battle bus was under-reported and misreported to the Electoral Commission (damaging claims brought into public view largely because of the assiduous digging of my ITN colleagues at Channel 4 News).

The other main claim is that thousands of pounds was spent by the Conservatives fighting off Nigel Farage's attempt to win the South Thanet seat for Ukip, but the expenses - on hotels, for example - was wrongly not included in the local campaign expenses for South Thanet.

So Wednesday will be a nerve-wracking day for Theresa May.

To be clear, she is not personally implicated in any way in how the Tories managed their campaign a couple of years ago.

And of course it may turn out that no one is to be prosecuted. All the accused MPs and officials deny wrong-doing.

But if any Tory candidates or officials are prosecuted, there would be a taint on her party.

And there would be a logistical headache also for her, because candidates who had been charged would presumably not contest their seats. New candidates would have to be found.

Also two of May's closest colleagues, Nick Timothy and Stephen Parkinson, worked on the controversial South Thanet campaign - although there is no suggestion they broke any rules.

So if charges are brought what will May's response be?

Presumably a version of "that was the previous regime, we do things differently".