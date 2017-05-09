Robert De Niro: Donald Trump's immigration policy could bar 'next Charlie Chaplin'

Robert De Niro slammed Donald Trump's immigration policy because it might keep out "the next Chaplin".

Accepting an award, the Hollywood star told the New York crowd that Charlie Chaplin was "an immigrant who probably wouldn't pass today's 'extreme vetting"'.

De Niro, 73, went on to say that the US President is hampering the arts and making "mean-spirited" cuts to arts programmes "for their own divisive political purposes".

The Goodfellas actor was accepting the Film Society of Lincoln Centre's Chaplin Award on Monday when he again took aim at the US president.

"I hope we're not keeping out the next Chaplin," he told the audience.

In an interview afterwards, he added: "I'm not in the same breath as Chaplin, I mean Chaplin was great. He was truly remarkable. So I'm honoured even to be associated with him. But what he did, and what I do are two very different things, totally, of course.

"He was amazing, really special."