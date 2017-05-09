Drayton Manor Park closes ride after person falls in water

Drayton Manor Park has closed its Splash Canyon ride after a person fell in the water.

The park in Tamworth said emergency services were on the scene following the incident this afternoon.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a patient in the water at Drayton Manor Park, Tamworth, at 2.18pm this afternoon.

"An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

"The first resource was on scene within seven minutes."

More follows...