- ITV Report
-
Drayton Manor Park closes ride after person falls in water
Drayton Manor Park has closed its Splash Canyon ride after a person fell in the water.
The park in Tamworth said emergency services were on the scene following the incident this afternoon.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a patient in the water at Drayton Manor Park, Tamworth, at 2.18pm this afternoon.
"An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.
"The first resource was on scene within seven minutes."
More follows...