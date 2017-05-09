FBI Director James Comey fired by Donald Trump, White House announces

President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey.

In a letter to Mr Comey, 56, Trump said the dismissal was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.

The White House released a statement saying President Trump made the decision "based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The statement added: "The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement."

The ousting of the top law enforcement official in the US comes during the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's presidential campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.

Mr Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months after Trump's Democratic rival for presidency Hillary Clinton accused him of ruining her chances of winning by revealing a renewed investigation into her email practises just before the election.

However Trump made no mention of Comey's role in the Clinton investigation.

Announcing the dismissal the White House circulated a letter from deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, criticising Mr Comey's handling of the Clinton probe.

He also criticised the director's decision to hold a news conference announcing its findings and releasing "derogatory information" about Clinton.

The White House said the search for a new FBI director was beginning immediately.

More to follow.