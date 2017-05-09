Former football coach Barry Bennell charged with 21 counts of child sex offences

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with 21 counts of non-recent sexual assault on boys aged between 14 and 16.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach has been charged with 18 counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery.

The 63-year-old will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrate's Court on May 17.

In total Bennell has been charged with 41 offences relating to eight different boys which are alleged to have taken place between 1980 and 1991.

Bennell has previously denied 20 child sex offences during a hearing at Chester Crown Court and is currently on remand in custody.

During his career in football, Bennell has also worked as a coach for Manchester City, Stoke and junior teams in north-west England and the Midlands.