House swallowed by ivy goes under the hammer for nearly half a million

Nicknamed 'The Tree House' the property is completely covered with ivy Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A house which has all but disappeared under a thick blanket of ivy is set to go on sale for nearly half a million pounds. The three-bedroom house in Blackheath, London will be auctioned off on Tuesday after being left neglected for years - enough time to develop its own impressive shroud of greenery which hides its facade from passersby.

Only the front door and downstairs window can be seen from the street Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Definitely one for those who like their privacy, only the front door and downstairs window of the building are visible from the street while the rest of the house, including the upstairs windows, are completely obscured by the extensive plant life. According to a description posted by Savills Auctions the property is "in need of complete modernisation" but "provides the ideal opportunity for the purchaser to carry out works to their own specification".

Neighbours say the house has been covered in the fauna for years Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Coming with a natural shield from nosy neighbours' prying eyes the end of terrace property on Ruthin Road, which also has with a 50ft rear garden and a garage, has even been nicknamed 'The Tree House' by estate agents.

Neighbour Julia, 82, said she would love to be able to see the houses' windows again as the whole frontage had been covered with the garden flora "for a long time". She said: "It was a lovely little house... it is a wonder the neighbours didn't kick off about it though. "I would love to see the windows, I bet the curtains are black."