Corbyn: 'Brexit issued is settled'

Jeremy Corbyn will insist the issue of whether Brexit happens has been settled as he formally launches Labour's campaign in Manchester. The Labour leader will say the country now needs to focus on "what sort of country do we want Britain to be after Brexit". He will also say Labour will deliver a "jobs-first Brexit" and help the British people "take our wealth back" from rich and powerful vested interests if it wins the General Election. Mr Corbyn will insist "when Labour wins, the British people win". The Labour leader has so far attempted to steer the campaign narrative away from Theresa May's focus on upcoming Brexit negotiations, instead focusing on Tory cuts to public services and his party's spending plans.

But on Tuesday he will accuse the Tories of putting party interests above the "real national interest", following the Prime Minister's allegations that Brussels leaked damaging details of a meeting she had with European Commission president Jean Claude-Juncker to try and influence the election. Mr Corbyn will also try and win over pro-EU Labour voters considering switching to the anti-hard Brexit Liberal Democrats.

This election isn't about Brexit itself. That issue has been settled. The question now is what sort of Brexit do we want - and what sort of country do we want Britain to be after Brexit? – Corbyn

He will say: "Labour wants a jobs-first Brexit, a Brexit that safeguards the future of Britain's vital industries, a Brexit that paves the way to a genuinely fairer society and an upgraded economy." After a day of campaigning in Tory-held key marginals in the West Midlands on Monday, Mr Corbyn will return to the stronghold that voted in Labour's Andy Burnham as Greater Manchester metro mayor last week in one of the few pieces of good news in dismal local election results which pointed to a landslide for Mrs May on June 8. Launching a blistering attack on what he sees as vested interests, Mr Corbyn will press home his key message that Labour offers "a real alternative to the rigged system holding us back and to the Conservatives who are running our country down".

