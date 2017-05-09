Jeremy Corbyn says he won't quit even if he loses election

Jeremy Corbyn has suggested he will remain as Labour leader even if he fails to gain power in the General Election.

The Labour leader said he would be "carrying on" regardless of the result on June 8.

"I was elected leader of this party and I'll stay leader of this party," he told Buzzfeed.

Mr Corbyn has previously sought to avoid questions about his own future if Labour is defeated.

Mr Corbyn has been blamed by many Labour MPs for making the party unelectable.

However, he is thought to be under pressure from some on the left to carry on, regardless of the result, as they are desperate not to lose control of the party.

Such a move would trigger a renewed power struggle within the Labour ranks after the battles of the last two summers.

Labour sources refused to be drawn on the report. One source said they were "focused on winning the General Election" and that anything else was a "distraction".