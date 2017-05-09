Jeremy Corbyn vows to tackle economy 'rigged for the rich' as Labour launches election campaign

Corbyn told supporters there were just four weeks to convince voters 'Britain can be better' Credit: PA

Labour will take on "vested interests" and tackle a "rigged system" that is holding people back if elected, Jeremy Corbyn has vowed as he launched his party's general election campaign. With the party's red battle bus emblazoned with the slogan "for the many not the few" positioned behind him, the Labour leader told supporters in Manchester there were just four weeks to convince voters that "Britain can be better". Ahead of Mr Corbyn's entrance, Corrie actress Julie Hesmondhalgh told a cheering crowd the Labour leader was someone who had dedicated his life to "giving a toss about other people". Mr Corbyn took up that theme to an extent, promising more funding for social care and the NHS, and he had strong words for the "tax cheats, the rip off bosses, the greedy bankers".

Labour supporters gathered in Manchester for the party's official campaign launch Credit: PA

The Labour leader referenced the Sunday Times Rich List that last weekend found the 1,000 best-off people in the country had seen their wealth grow by 14 percent in the last year. "Imagine the outcry if public sector workers put in for a 14 percent pay rise," he said. "But it's no surprise that the richest have got even richer after the tens of billions the Tories have handed them in tax cuts." He scoffed at Prime Minister Theresa May's promises to build a fairer Britain, insisting she was implicated in the Conservative-led government's record of cutting disabled people's benefits, increasing tuition fees and creating the so-called "bedroom tax".

Labour's general election campaign was launched in Manchester Credit: PA