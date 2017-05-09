Kelvin MacKenzie 'set to leave the Sun' after 'racist' Ross Barkley column

The Sun's former editor and high-profile columnist Kelvin MacKenzie is reportedly set to lose his contract with the newspaper after facing fury over an allegedly racist column about the footballer Ross Barkley.

The paper's owner News UK is believed to have decided to part ways with MacKenzie after he wrote a piece comparing the mixed-race Everton and England midfielder to a gorilla, according to the Financial Times.

It said that he will not be employed by the company for "much longer" and negotiations are taking place about the terms of his exit.

A spokesman for the Sun declined to comment on the reports.

The newspaper suspended MacKenzie and published an apology following outrage over the April 14 column.

In the piece MacKenzie had likened Barkley, whose grandfather was born in Nigeria, to "a gorilla at the zoo" and described him as "one of our dimmest footballers".

The column was also illustrated with a photograph of a gorilla's eyes below a close-up of the eyes of Barkley.