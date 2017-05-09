Lib Dems pledge to give free sanitary products to schoolgirls in bid to end 'period poverty'

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to try and bring an end to 'period poverty' by offering free sanitary products to schoolgirls if they win the election.

Insisting that action was needed because poor families cannot afford such basic items, Lib Dem equalities spokeswoman Lorely Burt said it was "simply disgraceful that period poverty exists in Britain".

She said: "Girls from low-income backgrounds are missing school because their families cannot afford to buy them sanitary products.

"The Liberal Democrats would end period poverty immediately by ensuring school girls had access to basic sanitary products, ensuring they can continue their education uninterrupted and with dignity."

Under the proposed scheme free sanitary products would be available to those who need them via the school nurse in a bid to ensure anonymity.