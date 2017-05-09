Man admits having dangerously out of control dogs after girl, 2, seriously injured in attack

A man has pleaded guilty to being in charge of four dogs which were dangerously out of control, after a two-year-old girl was mauled and seriously injured in Liverpool.

Andrew McGowan admitted the charge when he appeared at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was playing with two other children aged four and six outside the house on Cockburn Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, when she suffered a "savage" attack involving four dogs.

The court was told that one of the dogs which left the child with injuries to her head and body weighed 11 stone (70kg).

The girl's 57-year-old aunt - who was looking after the child at the time - was also injured in the incident as she fought off the attack.

Police said the girl was "lucky" to have not suffered worse injuries thanks to the actions of her aunt.