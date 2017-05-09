Man who tried to grab gun at Trump rally 'heard voices telling him to kill'

Police remove Michael Steven Sandford Credit: AP

A British man jailed for trying to snatch a policeman's gun at a Donald Trump rally has said he heard voices telling him to kill. Michael Sandford, 21, made a grab for the weapon at a Las Vegas casino where the tycoon was addressing supporters in the run-up to the US presidential election. Speaking after his return to the UK on Thursday, nearly five months into a year-long sentence, he said he was hearing voices at the time of the incident. "They'd been coming on for a while and getting stronger and more frequent. At one point they were screaming at me," he told The Sun.

Michael Sandford made a grab for the weapon at a Las Vegas casino Credit: AP

"My friends had said Trump needed to be stopped. They said he was going to destroy the country - but it was the voices in my head which were telling me to kill him. "Then one day I saw he was speaking in Las Vegas and I decided to drive there and do something myself." Sandford has autism, suffers from a number of mental health problems and was diagnosed as having had a psychotic episode at the time of the incident, in June. He was sentenced at a court in Las Vegas in December to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function.

Michael's mother Lynne Sandford Credit: PA