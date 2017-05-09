Pregnant British Youtuber killed in Thailand scooter crash

Mr Glass, who escaped serious injury, posted on social media he was "in total shock as I've lost the most precious person I had ever connected with".

Ms Rose, originally from Blackpool, was reportedly riding on the back of the bike when it was involved in a collision with an 18-wheel lorry.

Sophie Emma Rose, 41, died in the crash, her boyfriend Danny Glass said.

A pregnant British woman has been killed in a scooter accident in Thailand.

Mr Glass, from Margate, posted: "Tragic news my girlfriend died in a scooter accident we had today. I am in total shock as I've lost the most precious person I had ever connected with... my brain keeps going into denial I am distraught. She was also pregnant so I lost my child too."

Ms Rose had a YouTube channel called Sophie's Joy Breastfeeding Mama, where she advocated breastfeeding and described their life in Thailand.

She already had a five-year-old son whom she had vowed to breastfeed until he was eight.

Her last clip was uploaded just hours before the crash - a moving video of Shaye's father visiting them in Thailand.

Mr Glass later posted: "I cannot belief (sic) she is gone is this just a dream is it really happening. I miss you Sophie I need you."

The Foreign Office said it is providing support to a British man injured in a road traffic accident in Thalang.