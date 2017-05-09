Prince Charles speaks of 'harmony' at start of visit to both sides of the Irish border

Charles and Camilla have just touched down in Northern Ireland at the start of a four day tour to the island of Ireland.

At the start of his tour the Prince of Wales spoke about the troubled past of this island at a visitor centre dedicated to the memory of late Nobel Laureate poet Seamus Heaney.

The Prince said: "I hope, in some way, this work will help show how our varied histories, voices and traditions can create all the greater harmony when they come together.

"After all it is differences that make harmony possible, even as it is the barriers that have been overcome that make friendship all the stronger.

Referring to a sequence of music to be performed here called 'Songs After Rain', Prince Charles added: "This part of the world has seen more than it's fair share of rain in every sense; I can only pray that the songs which follow will be all the sweeter for that."