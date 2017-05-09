Qantas boss Alan Joyce gets a cream pie in the face during speech

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce was upstaged while delivering a speech when he had a cream pie thrown in his face.

Mr Joyce was speaking at a hotel in Perth, western Australia, on Tuesday when an unidentified man in a suit appeared behind from him whilst he stood at a lectern.

As the airline chief executive spoke, the man shoved a paper plate filled with cream in his face, before calmly leaving.

The culprit, believed to be in his sixties or seventies, was then pounced on by security, taken away and arrested, according to The West Australian.