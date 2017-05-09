'Real thing is always better than the imitation': Miliband slams Tory plan for cap to stop 'rip off' energy prices

Theresa May's proposed cap to tackle "rip off" gas and electricity prices is nothing like the plan suggested by Ed Miliband in 2013 because "the real thing is always better than the imitation", the former Labour leader has said.

The Prime Minister said her proposal could save families up to £100 a year after she condemned a market that sees customers of the Big Six suppliers paying £1.4 billion more than they would in a "truly competitive market".

Mrs May had sought to distance her proposed cap from Mr Miliband's 2013 pledge for an energy price freeze, which saw him rebuked by the Tories, despite both bringing about a clear government intervention in the market place.

The pledge when announced by Labour proved very popular in 2013 and was a central part of the party's 2015 General Election manifesto.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News Mr Miliband sought to distance his former pledge from that put forward by the Prime Minister: "I think if they were going to copy my idea Theresa May should have done a much better job of it than she's done.

"Looking at the detail and the fine print, they're not guaranteeing that there won't be a rise in prices - as we did - they're saying somebody else has got to make that judgement, so she certainly can't be promising money off bills or even that prices won't carry on going up."

The Tory's proposal differs from Labour's as it suggests that Ofgem would set the cap, not politicians.