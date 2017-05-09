Scientists say stripes may cause headaches

Stripes may be bringing misery to millions of headache sufferers, according to scientists.

Research has shown a link between static patterns made up of bars and lines are suspected of causing negative effects even in the brains of healthy people.

Scientists at the University Medical Centre (UMC) Utrecht in the Netherlands say that a rise in a type of brain activity seen when such images are viewed indicates a possible cause of headaches.

Around one in five women and one in 15 men suffer from migraines in the United Kingdom, costing the economy an estimated 25 million working days per year.