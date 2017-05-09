Ten best selling girl groups of all time

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Girl band TLC have made a comeback 15 years after losing member Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, who died in a car crash in 2002. The band's latest album, which they say will be their last, was entirely funded by fans and fellow musicians. The duo say carrying on without Lisa is a "celebration of the history we made together" as one of the world's biggest-selling girl groups. But where did TLC come in the girl band world rankings?

1. Spice Girls

Topping the list are Brit group the Spice Girls who have sold a whopping 85 million records worldwide. Officially only together for eight years (between 1994 and 2000 and then again from 2007 to 2008) their debut single Wannabe is thought to be the biggest selling single by a girl group shifting eight million copies. There is talk of a Girl Power reunion between Baby, Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Posh - but which former bandmates are reportedly reluctant to sign up?

2. TLC

The US girl band are now a two-piece following the death of third member Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, who died instantly in a car crash in 2002. The trio, whose hits include Waterfall, Creep and No Scrubs, have sold 70 million records worldwide. But remaining members Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas and Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins plan to release their final album as TLC later this year. The duo said they will not split up following the album's release and will continue to perform together. They are currently on tour.

3. 2NE1

You may never have heard of 2NE1 - but with 66.5 million records, they are the third biggest-selling girl group ever. The South Korean pop group formed in 2009 and are made up of four-piece Dara, CL, Bom and Minzy. They split last November with their final single Good Bye being released on January 21 this year.

4. Destiny's Child

Before Queen Bey went solo, she was the lead singer of US girl band Destiny's Child. After a few line-up changes since the Bills, Bills, Bills days, the most well-known version of the group is Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. They went on to have hits including Independent Women, Survivor, and Bootylicious. The group sold a massive 60 million records before splitting in 2006 to concentrate on solo projects.

5. Girls' Generation

Again one you may not have heard of - but South Korean pop sells records! Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, have sold 57.1 million in their time. Originally starting off as a nine-piece, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun, are now an eight, but are still going strong.

6. Pussycat Dolls

Since bursting onto the scene with their hit Don't Cha in 2005, American girl group the Pussycat Dolls have racked up an impressive 54 million record sales. After starting off as a burlesque dance troupe, they were signed in 2003 turning them into a music franchise with Nicole Scherzinger as the lead singer. They split in 2009 and the Dolls have since gone on to star as judges on reality TV shows, spin-off recording groups and other ventures.

7. S.H.E

S.H.E is a Taiwanese girl band made up of Selina Jen, Hebe Tien and Ella Chen. Since 2001, the band have recorded 12 albums and sold 53.9 million records. In 2010, band member Selina suffered more than 50% burns to her body as she was filming a movie in Shanghai and was in hospital for two months.

8. AKB48

Pronounced A.K.B Forty-eight, the Japanese group is possibly one of the biggest on the planet - with over 130 members. The idea was to form a girl group with its own theatre to perform daily in so fans could always see them live. This turned them into a social phenomenon and the band have now sold 45.2 million records.

9. Bananarama

They've just announced a comeback tour, but things were not always rosy for Eighties pop group Bananarama. Despite selling 40 million records at the height of their fame, the band, best known for hits including Venus and Cruel Summer, sensationally split following their Brit Awards performance in 1988. This led to Siobhan Fahey setting up rival band Shakespears Sister. But the band, who didn't speak for 29 years, will be touring the UK from November.

10. T-ara