UK's Eurovision contender Lucie Jones 'is not thinking about Brexit'

Singer Lucie Jones has said she will ignore politics and focus on her performance at the Eurovision Song Contest this week.

The former X Factor hopeful said she will be keeping Brexit firmly out of her mind as she represents the UK in the competition.

It is the first competition since the EU referendum but Jones said she is "not thinking about Brexit".

The semi-finals will air tonight from host city Kiev, Ukraine, followed by the big final showdown this weekend.

As the UK is one of the "big five" countries that traditionally qualify for the Grand Final automatically, Jones will not need to take part in the early leg.

The Welsh-born singer will be performing Never Give Up On You, a track co-written by former Eurovision entrant Emmelie de Forest, The Treatment and songwriter Lawrie Martin.