Weather: Cloudy start but sunny day for most

For many it will be another dry day, although a little rain is likely over Orkney, Shetland and the far north of mainland Scotland.

Northern Ireland and the rest of Scotland should enjoy a largely sunny day.

Much of England and Wales will start off fairly cloudy but it will turn increasingly sunny in the west.

Eastern parts will be milder than of late, but west will again be best for the warmth with highs of 17 or 18 Celsius (63 or 64F).