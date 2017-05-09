What do Coventry voters want from the General Election?

ITV News is gauging the opinions of people across the UK ahead of June's General Election to find out "What Matters" to them. In this edition, we travelled to Coventry, a Labour stronghold for generations.

Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall

Coventry is traditionally a Labour heartland which has never had much hint of political blue. But this is a city where loyalties are on the move.

Joseph Clay, 89, has voted for Labour since he turned 18. Credit: ITV News

Joseph Clay, an 89-year-old champion pigeon racer, has been Labour both as man and boy. But his answer to whether could he vote Conservative on June 8 has started to change. "Yes. Against this fellow [Jeremy Corbyn]. If he's my leader I don't think he's good enough to vote for so I could vote Tory or some liberal," he says. "But not for him."

Coventry's manufacturing industry employs 40,000. Credit: ITV News

Coventry's manufacturing industry still employs 40,000 people. Labour used to be able to rely on the unwavering support of the majority of factory workers, but times are changing and old alliances are straining. "I'm going to vote Conservative," one says. "I don't think I'll be voting Labour," says another. Others say: "I've always voted Labour and they've always been for the working class."

Dave (r) believes everything is stacked up against those with the least. Credit: ITV News

But not all of Coventry is on the way up. The city's poorest aren't often seen and rarely heard. Under one city centre flyover, hundreds queue for food at a church-run soup kitchen. These are the city's most vulnerable, like David, whose life was turned upside down when he contracted viral malaria. He believes that under the Tories everything is stacked up against those who have the least. "I will be voting for Labour because the Labour Party are the only party that have a mandate for people who are on or below the poverty line," he says. "And they're the only people who have got an inkling of empathy for the low income people and those living on the poverty line."

Coventry is just one town with its own problems and shifting opinions. Credit: ITV News