Zoo where almost 500 animals died and keeper killed by tiger granted licence

A zoo where almost 500 animals died within four years and a keeper was killed by a tiger can stay open after being granted a licence.

Some 486 animals died at South Lakes Safari Zoo between January 2013 and September 2016, while one of its employees Sarah McClay, 24, was killed by a Sumatran tiger in May 2013.

In March, David Gill, the owner and founder of the Dalton-in-Furness attraction, was refused a renewal of his existing licence after Government inspectors voiced concerns over the zoo's management structure and veterinary care which it labelled "inadequate".

On Tuesday a subsequent application in the name of Cumbria Zoo Company Limited (CZCL), which has operated the zoo since January, was approved after licencing committee members in Barrow-in-Furness were told the same inspection team was "highly encouraged" by improvements made under a new management team.

Members of the council's licensing regulatory committee were told that Mr Gill has stepped away from all trading and management activities connected with the zoo in Dalton-in-Furness.

In a report to the council, Government inspectors noted they were "impressed and highly encourages by the improvements made".

The company said it was committed to developing its "passion to make Safari Zoo a zoo that the team here can demonstrate to the world we are a positive force for change".