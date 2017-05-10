800 jobs to be cut in £11bn Standard Life merger

The proposed £11 billion merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management is expected to result in the loss of around 800 jobs, documents have revealed.

The job cuts are due to be carried out over three years as the companies, which have a combined worldwide workforce of approximately 9,000 people, restructure.

Bosses said steps would be taken to minimise compulsory redundancies.

The merger of Edinburgh-based Standard Life and Aberdeen is aimed at creating cost savings that could add up to £200 million per year.

The prospectus documents released by Standard Life shareholders said: "At this time it is estimated that the integration and restructuring will result in a phased reduction of approximately 800 roles".

The document further reveals that the newly-merged company will be renamed Standard Life Aberdeen plc.

Both companies have agreed on a 16-strong board made up of an equal number of Standard Life and Aberdeen directors.

In March the two companies agreed the terms of the merger, which will create Britain's biggest asset manager.