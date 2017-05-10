Body of 'Disappeared' Troubles victim Seamus Ruddy found in France

Seamus Ruddy's remains were found in a forest in northern France. Credit: PA

Human remains found in France are those of Seamus Ruddy, one of the "Disappeared" victims killed during the Troubles. Mr Ruddy, from Newry, County Down, was abducted from Paris, killed and buried by republican paramilitary group the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) in 1985. Experts had begun a fresh hunt in Pont-de-l'Arche, near Rouen in northern France - a site previously searched - on Tuesday. The new search began after the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) announced a body had been discovered in the area on Saturday. Now DNA profiling by French investigators has confirmed that the remains belong to Mr Ruddy.

Molly Carr, Patsy McAteer and Anne Morgan are Mr Ruddy's sisters. Credit: PA

The ICLVR was set up in 1999 by the UK and Irish governments to recover the bodies of those murdered and secretly buried, mainly by the IRA, in the 1970s and 1980s. The INLA was a republican splinter group. Following the discovery of Mr Ruddy's body, a further three of the 16 Disappeared victims remain missing. A number of searches in the forest area of Pont-de-l'Arche for Mr Ruddy had already been carried out by the ICLVR - most recently in 2008.

Mr Ruddy was killed during the troubles in 1985. Credit: PA