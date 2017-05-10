- ITV Report
-
Campaign Live: Wednesday 10th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail. We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Click the video above to watch.
With 29 days until polling day, these are the events we are expecting to bring you live today:
- Tim Farron will visit south-west England
- Jeremy Corbyn and Angela Rayner will launch Labour's education plans
- Theresa May will visit the Midlands
Today's election stories so far: