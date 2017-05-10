Carol Vorderman reveals battle with depression during menopause

Carol Vorderman opened up to Lorraine about her depression. Credit: ITV/Lorraine

Carol Vorderman has revealed how she battled with depression while going through the menopause - admitting that some days she was left thinking "I don’t see the point in carrying on.” Speaking about the emotional effect hormone changes had on her the TV presenter opened up to ITV's Lorraine about the "blackness" she felt as she went through the menopause. She said: "I would wake up and I thought I don't see the point in carrying on, I just don't see the point in life, I don't see it and there was no reason to feel that way."

Explaining that for her the depression was the only symptom of the menopause she experienced she said that until she sought treatment she thought "I just want this feeling to stop, I’d do anything for this feeling to stop". She said: “[I was] powering on doing this and building houses and flying a plane and bringing up my kids by myself and all of those different things. And then this depression hit me and I don’t use the word depression lightly, this was a blackness." Adding that she believed people didn't talk about the menopause "because society tries to say oh well your past it" she went on to urge women to try and focus on the fact "it's just a different chapter in your life, that's all it is" and said that seeking treatment had helped her enormously

Menopause: The stats

13m women in the UK going through the menopause

51yrs the average age of women going through menopause

4-12yrs how long the symptoms of the menopause can last

What types of help are available for those suffering from low mood or depression