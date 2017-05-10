Chibok girl to be reunited with family after three years

Sarah Yaga was just 17 when she was kidnapped from her school.

Hidden in the forest by Boko Haram, she became one of the Chibok girls used as bargaining chips in the militant’s war with Nigeria’s government.

But after years of torment, she is about to be reunited with her mother and father who have just learned she is alive and free.

Sarah's father Samuel told ITV News: "I worry so much, so much I worry. I can't measure it. Every day her mother is crying, every day."