CPS pursuing no charges after Tory election spending probe into 14 police files with Kent file still active

No criminal charges will be brought over 14 police inquiries into Conservative campaign spending during the 2015 election though one file from Kent Police remains under consideration. The Crown Prosecution Service said while the party's spending returns may have been inaccurate there was "insufficient evidence" to prove that any candidate or agent was dishonest. The remaining Kent file was received later than the others as the CPS stressed there was no indication of wrongdoing relating to the victorious Tory candidate in Thanet South, Craig Mackinlay.

Announcing the findings after the probe of 14 files, CPS head of special crime Nick Vamos said investigators "concluded the tests in the Code (of Prosecutors) are not met and no criminal charges have been authorised. "Although there is evidence to suggest the returns may have been inaccurate, there is insufficient evidence to prove to the criminal standard that any candidate or agent was dishonest."

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener noted the CPS accepted local constituency teams were wrongly led to believe they would be covered by national expenses.

She also pointed out the language of the CPS differed from that from the spending watchdog the Electoral Commission.

Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin welcomed the judgement on what he described as "politically motivated and unfounded complaints". "After a very thorough investigation, we are pleased that the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed was the case all along: that these Conservative candidates did nothing wrong," he said. "These were politically motivated and unfounded complaints that have wasted police time. We are glad that this matter is finally resolved." Mr McLouglin added: "A number of false and malicious claims continue to be spread on the internet. People should be aware that making false claims about a candidate’s personal character and conduct is an electoral offence, as well as being defamatory.

Mr McLoughlin also said the Conservatives "want to strengthen election rules to safeguard electoral integrity", citing an investigation into allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice in the Tower Hamlets mayoral election involving a former Labour mayor in 2014. The Electoral Commission rejected calls for reform, saying: "The rules set by Parliament to regulate political party finance are clear and well-established, they exist to ensure transparency in the system and to underpin public confidence in our democratic processes. "Parties and candidates need to ensure they fully comply with these responsibilities under the law." The spending watchdog said the Tory 2015 spending return was "incomplete and inaccurate, as it contained spending that should have been included in the candidates' returns".

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron condemned the Conservative conduct, despite the absence of charges. "The observation I would make of the Conservative Party is it appears to have stayed the right side of the law by the letter of it, but has driven a battle bus and horses right the way through the spirit of it," he said. "It's a shame, in one sense, it would appear there is a cloud hanging over British politics." Answering questions in Leeds, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "interested and surprised" by the CPS decision, but would have to look at the details of it.

The expense allegations, which were highlighted by Channel 4 News and the Daily Mirror, related to busloads of Conservative activists who were sent to key seats during the 2015 campaign. Their expenses were wrongly reported as part of national campaign spending rather than falling within the lower constituency limits, which raised the potential for offences under the Representation of the People's Act 1983. James Heappey, whose spending in the 2015 victory in Wells was examined by Avon and Somerset police, said he was "pleased" to have been cleared of wrongdoing. "I am pleased the matter is now resolved after a year long investigation by Avon and Somerset police," he said in a statement reported by the Weston Mercury.

"Being under investigation has not been pleasant for me, my family and my team but it is right the allegations have been fully examined and the police and CPS have decided there is no case to answer." On the continuing CPS probe into the Kent file, Mr Vamos said: "One file, from Kent Police, was only recently received by the CPS, and remains under consideration. "No inference as to whether any criminal charge may or may not be authorised in relation to this file should be drawn from this fact and we will announce our decision as soon as possible once we have considered the evidence in this matter." The 14 police files now cleared were received from:

Avon & Somerset, Cumbria, Derbyshire, Devon & Cornwall

Gloucestershire, Greater Manchester, Lincolnshire

Metropolitan, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire

West Mercia, West Midlands and West Yorkshire.