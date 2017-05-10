- ITV Report
Drayton Manor Park victim named as Evha Jannath
An 11-year-old girl who died after falling from a water ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park has been named as Evha Jannath from Leicester.
Evha, a student at Jameah Girls Academy, was on a school trip to the theme park on Tuesday when she fell out of a boat on the venue's Splash Canyon ride.
Police officially confirmed the schoolgirl's identity in a statement released on Wednesday and said her family were being supported by specially trained officers.
Evha was airlifted to hospital after emergency services were called to the Splash Canyon ride at around 2.20pm on Tuesday afternoon but died after being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Her school, as well as the theme park, said they will remain closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect.
In a statement Jameah Girls Academy, made assurances to parents that "the safety and well being of our pupils is our foremost priority" and said: "As a school community, we are deeply shocked and our thoughts are with our pupil's family and friends."
The boat ride which is promoted on Drayton Manor's website as "a wild ride" with "fast-flowing rapids" was closed immediately after Evha's fall and officials have confirmed that a Health and Safety Executive investigation has now begun.