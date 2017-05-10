Drayton Manor Park victim named as Evha Jannath

An 11-year-old girl who died after falling from a water ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park has been named as Evha Jannath from Leicester.

Evha, a student at Jameah Girls Academy, was on a school trip to the theme park on Tuesday when she fell out of a boat on the venue's Splash Canyon ride.

Police officially confirmed the schoolgirl's identity in a statement released on Wednesday and said her family were being supported by specially trained officers.