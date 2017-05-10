Driver who stole 32-tonne truck and nearly ran over boss jailed

A truck driver who stole his 32-tonne work wagon and almost ran over his boss has been jailed for six months. Dramatic police helicopter footage shows Patrick Denman driving the wrong way down a dual-carriageway and going through a red light.

Denman goes the wrong way down a dual-carriageway. Credit: Northumbria Police

Seconds later police are seen arresting him as he parked up on a grass area close to his ex-wife's home in Cramlington, Northumberland. Judge Amanda Rippon said Denman had driven towards his ex-wife's house in an attempt to intimidate her. But she accepted his remorse and Newcastle Crown Court heard he was having a nervous breakdown at the time.

Police stop the truck and arrest Denman. Credit: Northumbria Police

Denman told the judge he was "truly sorry for any inconvenience caused" and that he never meant to hurt anybody. The 36-year-old, of Ashington, Northumberland, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving dangerously and without insurance. As well as his jail sentence, he was banned from driving for 15 months and handed a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his wife.