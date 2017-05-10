- ITV Report
Elderly woman mowed down by lorry - but gets up and walks off
Police want to trace an elderly woman who was seemingly run down by a lorry - and then got up and walked off.
The incident was caught on CCTV on Tuesday morning as the woman went to cross the road in the town of Pajeczno in central Poland.
She stepped in front of the lorry and was hit as it started moving.
The lorry then appeared to drive over her and she was lost from sight.
Polish police said they were trying to identify and find the woman to check if she was hurt.
But she is also facing having to pay a fine for causing danger.
The 48-year-old truck driver got off and tried to help her, but she ignored him, police added.