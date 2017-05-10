- ITV Report
Fancy a 'Pisner'? Danish brewers make beer from human urine
Brave drinkers can now enjoy a beer made using human urine - though the radical brewers insist even a wee drop will contain no actual waste.
Danish microbrewery Nørrebro Bryghus collected 50,000 litres of urine from music festival goers to brew around 60,000 bottles of the novelty organic drop, which they have labelled "Pisner".
However the urine is only used to fertilise the malting barley, replacing the more traditional growth aids like animal manure - a distinction the Copenhagen-based brewers are keen to emphasise.
"When the news that we had started brewing the Pisner came out, a lot of people thought we were filtering the urine to put it directly in the beer and we had a good laugh about that," Norrebro Bryghus chief executive Henrik Vang told Reuters.
The idea is credited to Denmark's Agriculture and Food Council, which has urged brewers to explore new ways for "beercycling" in the drink making process.
The environmentally friendly batch taken from Roskilde Music Festival in 2015 is now available as a 'number one' rival to other pilsner beers.