Fancy a 'Pisner'? Danish brewers make beer from human urine

Brave drinkers can now enjoy a beer made using human urine - though the radical brewers insist even a wee drop will contain no actual waste.

Danish microbrewery Nørrebro Bryghus collected 50,000 litres of urine from music festival goers to brew around 60,000 bottles of the novelty organic drop, which they have labelled "Pisner".

However the urine is only used to fertilise the malting barley, replacing the more traditional growth aids like animal manure - a distinction the Copenhagen-based brewers are keen to emphasise.