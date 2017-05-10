Ukip leader: I apologised to Hillsborough families over website 'accident'

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has told ITV's Tonight programme he has met with upset relatives of the Hillsborough disaster to apologise for false claims published on his website.

Earlier this year it came to light Nuttall's official website had carried an article erroneously stating he had lost "close personal friends" in the 1989 disaster.

His colleague Lynda Roughley took the blame for the untrue information which was online for six years.

But she kept her job when Nuttall refused her resignation on the grounds she shouldn't lose her job for a "minor error".

He later apologised for the false claims and in an exclusive interview with ITV's Tonight, the Ukip leader reveals he met Hillsborough families to say sorry in person.