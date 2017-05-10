- ITV Report
Ukip leader: I apologised to Hillsborough families over website 'accident'
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has told ITV's Tonight programme he has met with upset relatives of the Hillsborough disaster to apologise for false claims published on his website.
Earlier this year it came to light Nuttall's official website had carried an article erroneously stating he had lost "close personal friends" in the 1989 disaster.
His colleague Lynda Roughley took the blame for the untrue information which was online for six years.
But she kept her job when Nuttall refused her resignation on the grounds she shouldn't lose her job for a "minor error".
He later apologised for the false claims and in an exclusive interview with ITV's Tonight, the Ukip leader reveals he met Hillsborough families to say sorry in person.
When asked how the claim had been on his website without his knowledge, Nuttall said he didn't check the information.
"It was many years ago, I didn't even check my website, and that is my fault. I should've known what was put up on my website.
"It was difficult to take, I apologise for it. I’m truly sorry, it was a complete accident."
He said the families were "obviously upset" and added that he wants to put the incident behind him.
"That’s happened now, you know we move on," he said.
- The full interview will be broadcast on ITV at 7.30pm on Thursday