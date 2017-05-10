Labour and Lib Dems pledge billions of extra money for schools

Credit: PA

Labour and the Lib Dems have pledged a multibillion pound cash injection into the education system as the classroom became the latest election battleground. The Liberal Democrats promised an extra £6.9 billion spending boost for schools. Labour said it would increase corporation tax to inject £4.8bn of additional funds into education. While the Conservatives criticised the two parties' spending pledges.

The Lib Dems and Labour have pledged to inject billions into education if they win the General Election. Credit: David Davies/PA

Labour said it would pay for the additional funds by increasing corporation tax from the current 19% to 26% by 2021. To fund the Lib Dems' education plan the party said it would reverse tax cuts like corporation tax and the marriage tax allowance and said more details would be released in the manifesto. In March a report by The Education Policy Institute warned that schools are facing a major funding crisis with secondary schools in line to lose funding the equivalent to six teachers' salaries. The National Association of Head Teachers' general secretary Russell Hobby said: "This General Election is a make or break moment for education. School budgets are at breaking point right now. "More money for schools is absolutely vital. Whoever forms the next government needs to fund education fully and fairly, reversing the £3 billion of real terms cuts schools are facing."

Credit: PA