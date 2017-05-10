- ITV Report
Labour nationalisation pledges revealed in 'leaked manifesto'
Labour plans to nationalise energy companies, the Royal Mail and the railways have been revealed in an apparent leak of the party's draft manifesto.
The reported pledges were published by the Mirror and Telegraph on Tuesday evening.
The apparent draft manifesto promises a wave of radical reforms across several sectors including the NHS, education and housing.
A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said: "We do not comment on leaks. We will announce our policies in our manifesto, which is our plan to transform Britain for the many, not the few."
But the Conservatives were quick to slam the supposed manifesto's pledges as a "total shambles".
What do Labour pledge in the reportedly leaked draft manifesto?
- Abolish tuition fees
- Re-nationalise energy industry, railways, Royal Mail and bus firms
- Extra £6 billion for NHS per year and £1.4 billion for social care
- 100,000 new council houses per year
- No exit from European Union without a trade deal
- Scrap plans to raise pension age
- No target on cutting immigration
Labour would re-nationalise Britain’s energy industry, railways and Royal Mail, both newspapers wrote.
And the document also suggests Labour will refuse to set a target on cutting immigration and rule out leaving the European Union without a deal, the Telegraph reported.
The 43-year page document supposedly states that £6 billion extra would be pumped into the NHS each year as well as £1.6 billion for social care.
Among other pledges in the draft were the abolition of tuition fees, something Jeremy Corbyn had earlier refused to confirmed when asked by ITV News.
More than 100,000 new council houses would reportedly be built each year under a new Department for Housing, it is said.
The Conservatives, responding to the alleged leak, said its content was indicative of Mr Corbyn's plans to "unleash chaos" in the UK.
"This is a total shambles. Jeremy Corbyn's plans to unleash chaos on Britain have been revealed," a Tory spokesperson said.
“The commitments in this dossier will rack up tens of billions of extra borrowing for our families and will put Brexit negotiations at risk.
"Jobs will be lost, families will be hit and our economic security damaged for a generation if Jeremy Corbyn and the coalition of chaos are ever let anywhere near the keys to Downing Street.”
The Liberal Democrats meanwhile said Labour's manifesto had already been rendered "meaningless" by Theresa May's having been given a "blank cheque" on Brexit.
A Lib Dem spokesperson said: "This manifesto became meaningless the day Jeremy Corbyn ordered his MPs to vote with the Conservatives and UKIP to give Theresa May a blank cheque on Brexit.
"Labour supporters should have hope that someone will stand up to Theresa May's divisive Brexit deal, but it won't be Jeremy Corbyn."
Labour's manifesto was in the process of being finalised and scheduled to be published on May 16.
But the supposed leak already reveals plans for thousands of homes to be offered to rough sleepers.
Meanwhile, private rent hikes would be capped at inflation.
Plans to increase the pension age beyond 66 would be scrapped, while £5 billion would be used to end Conservative schools cuts.
Roughly 10,000 extra police officers would also be drafted, while Labour would commit to boosting finance for childcare and scrapping the bedroom tax.