Labour nationalisation pledges revealed in 'leaked manifesto'

Labour plans to nationalise energy companies, the Royal Mail and the railways have been revealed in an apparent leak of the party's draft manifesto.

The reported pledges were published by the Mirror and Telegraph on Tuesday evening.

The apparent draft manifesto promises a wave of radical reforms across several sectors including the NHS, education and housing.

A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said: "We do not comment on leaks. We will announce our policies in our manifesto, which is our plan to transform Britain for the many, not the few."

But the Conservatives were quick to slam the supposed manifesto's pledges as a "total shambles".

What do Labour pledge in the reportedly leaked draft manifesto?