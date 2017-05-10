Businessman who charged people to smash up household items found guilty of 'disgusting' attack on disabled stepdad

Zaac Spencer has been handed a suspended sentence Credit: SWNS

A man who opened an "anger room" charging people to smash up household items has been given a suspended sentence for beating his disabled stepfather. Zaac Spencer, 26, attacked Neil Walker, who has haemophilia, outside a school in Derby, leaving him with two broken ribs and severe cuts and bruises to his face. Spencer opened the 'Rage Cage' in Brinsley, Nottingham in December last year, calling the disused church the "ultimate place to release your anger". The father-of-two charged customers up to £35 to spend 20 minutes destroying electronics and crockery with a baseball bat, crowbar or hammer. Speaking at the launch, Spencer described it as the "ultimate place to release your anger". Mr Walker, whose condition means that he cannot stop bleeding if he is wounded, had to spend three days in hospital following the attack.

Neil Walker, pictured in hospital after the attack by his stepson Credit: SWNS

The 46-year-old, who lives in Spondon, Derby, with Spencer's mother Tina Walker, said: "It was a disgusting attack on me. "I raised Zaac from the age of seven, he knows all about my medical condition and the consequences and he still beat me like this. "Because of my haemophilia they could not properly stem the bleeding so I had to spend three days in hospital taking my injections, which I use to control my condition. "Zaac is my stepson, but he is capable of doing this to me and I just want people to be wary that this is what he can be like."

For someone who started his own rage cage business he has a lot of anger issues of his own to contend with. – Neil Walker