New South Korean president willing to visit Pyongyang

Moon Jae-in was elected as president of South Korea on Wednesday. Credit: PA

South Korea's new liberal president has vowed to immediately tackle the rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. In his first speech as president, Moon Jae-in said he is willing to visit Pyongyang under the right conditions and ease potential rifts with China and the US. Moon took the oath of office in Seoul on Wednesday after comfortably winning the presidential by-election - polling 41% of the votes - and replaces ousted leader Park Geun-hye who awaits a corruption trial in jail.

Moon Jae-in joined thousands of supporters on the streets on Seoul. Credit: PA

He beat conservative Hong Joon-pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo - who gathered 24% and 21% respectively. After bowing to honour former presidents, independence fighters and war heroes during a visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul with his wife, Mr Moon wrote in the visitor book: "A country worth being proud of; a strong and reliable president!" Under their new president, South Korea could see a sharp departure from recent policy and see closer ties with North Korea.

The new president visited the National Cemetery in Seoul on his first day in office. Credit: PA