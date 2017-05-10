- ITV Report
New South Korean president willing to visit Pyongyang
South Korea's new liberal president has vowed to immediately tackle the rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
In his first speech as president, Moon Jae-in said he is willing to visit Pyongyang under the right conditions and ease potential rifts with China and the US.
Moon took the oath of office in Seoul on Wednesday after comfortably winning the presidential by-election - polling 41% of the votes - and replaces ousted leader Park Geun-hye who awaits a corruption trial in jail.
He beat conservative Hong Joon-pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo - who gathered 24% and 21% respectively.
After bowing to honour former presidents, independence fighters and war heroes during a visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul with his wife, Mr Moon wrote in the visitor book: "A country worth being proud of; a strong and reliable president!"
Under their new president, South Korea could see a sharp departure from recent policy and see closer ties with North Korea.
Mr Moon is a child of refugees who fled North Korea during the Korean War - however his softer touch could put him at odds with South Korea's biggest ally, the US.
After celebrating his victory with thousands of supporters, the new president also said he will negotiate with China - Seoul's main trading partner - over a contentious US missile-defence system deployed in the South.
Beijing has claimed the system allows Washington to spy on China's military operations.